Technopark@iitk, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre launch joint accelerator program

With the intent of supporting early-stage, growth-driven companies working in the domain of DeepTech and IoT and accelerating their product development, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Technopark@iitk have jointly launched a 6-month accelerator program.

Prof. Anadi Pande, Faculty-In-charge, IIML EIC, “The entrepreneurship and startups are quietly creating an economic revolution in India. Technopark@iitk and IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre have entered into a strategic alliance to jointly launch an impactful accelerator program for early to growth-stage startups working in Deep-Tech and IoT," said

The core offerings of the joint program will enable the selected startups, a cohort of 6-10, to validate their technology, achieve better product-market fit, become market-ready ventures, design scalable and sustainable business models, streamline the fundraising approach, achieve market validation through pilots and access the Market and Investor network.

Yamini Bhushan Pandey, MD, IIML EIC, further added, “Through the 6-month program, IIML EIC will work closely with the onboarded startups to identify their challenges and gaps through a need assessment workshop. It will support the onboarded startups in commercializing their innovative ideas and tap market opportunities.”

Dr. Gopal Kamath, Professor-in-charge, Technopark@iitk, said, “Our primary responsibility is to provide technology support to the selected cohort. This includes technology mentorship support, access to central research facilities, engagement with IITK students and co-working spaces.”

The program is an opportunity for DeepTech startups to gain immersive learning and accelerate their growth at a rapid pace. The program has been commenced and the last date for receiving the applications is April 30, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:52 PM IST