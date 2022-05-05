TECHART, premium brand for personalising Porsche models, forays into Indian market

TECHART, the international premium refinement brand for all Porsche vehicles has forayed into the India market with an exclusive flagship store in Bangalore Thursday.

TECHARTis the specialist for refining Porsche cars and stands for some of the fastest, powerful, and yet everyday friendly sports cars.

Commenting on the announcement, Tobias Beyer - CEO, TECHART, said, "Our entry is a strategic step with India being one of the future key markets for individualisation and refinement. This launch will help broaden our customer base and appeal to every individual who has a distinctive perspective on life. With today's announcement we aim to enable our customers to showcase their unique individuality by utilising our exquisite aesthetic customisation options combined with athletic performance."

TECHART's first flagship store in Bengaluru will provide a complete spectrum of services such as full vehicle conversions, carbon fibre refinement, performance enhancements and handcrafting of individual luxury interiors, it said.

Through this investment, TECHART is poised to position itself as the paramount refinement brand amongst Porsche owners in the region. The company will enable customers to reconfigure and optimise their Porsche vehicle to their personal liking with the finest products and services available. In addition, TECHART is branching into major metro cities around the globe enhancing client accessibility as well as expanding the service portfolio into electric car customisation.

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:56 PM IST