Tech Stocks Start New Financial Year In Green, Indian Indices Begin On A Positive Note

Indices End Day In Green | Representative Image/pexels

It's New (Financial) year at Dalal Street. The Indian markets opened in Green on 1 April, Monday with Sensex at 74,050.04, up by 398.69 points, and Nifty at 22,480.65, up by 153.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,477.75 also up by 353.15 points.

From the Sensex pack, HCL, Tech Mahindra and Reliance were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Bharti Airtel, HUL and Indusind Bank were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.40 against the dollar, losing 0.02 per cent of its value.





Markets on Thursday

Stock markets ended Thursday, March 28, the final trading day of fiscal year 2024, on a high note with both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closing in positive territory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,635.48, registering a gain of 639.17 points or 0.88 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty concluded positively at 22,326.90, up by 203.25 points or 0.92 percent. Additionally, the Nifty Bank surged by 338.65 points or 0.72 percent to settle at 47,124.60.

Furthermore, the Indian stock market will observe a trading halt on Friday, March 29, due to Good Friday 2024. Both the BSE and the NSE, along with the commodity and currency markets, will remain closed for the day.

Major Gainers and Losers -BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Nestle India, and PowerGrid were among the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Reliance were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers. Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.28 to USD 83.45 a barrel at 0823 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.24 to USD 87.24 a barrel at 0530 GMT.

On Thursday both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Nasdaq slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,254.35 gaining 5.86 points or 0.11 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,807.37, gaining 47.29 points or 0.12 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 20.06 points or 0.12 per cent to reach 16,379.46.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.50 per cent to reach 39,765.22, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.91 per cent to rise to 16,541.42 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.21 per cent to reach 2,752.53