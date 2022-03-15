Tech startup Raasta Autotech expands operations in four cities

Raasta Autotech, a technology startup focused on automotive service and compliance solutions in India, announced it has expanded its footprint into Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. The startup aspires to revolutionize auto services, compliance, and spares industries in India, it said in a press statement.

After making a mark in Delhi NCR, Raasta Autotech seeks to develop a robust aftermarket ecosystem in these three locations with services including vehicle maintenance, lubricant consumables, spare parts, accessories, etc. The company's service network now spans over 20 garages across these cities, it said.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Karn Nagpal, CEO & Founder, Raasta Autotech said, "As we bring Raasta Autotech's experience to three more cities across the country, we are looking forward to deepening our roots locally and exceeding customer expectations. "

Raasta offers doorstep services with 24/7 availability. The company has completed over 50000 downloads across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:25 PM IST