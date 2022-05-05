Tech startup Bizzo garners $2 mn in funding from ICICI Bank-led group of investors

Bizzo, a COVID-born tech startup launched to empower digitisation of small and independent service businesses, has received the financial backing of $2 million from a strong investor community led by ICICI Bank and Orios Venture Partners.

With this fresh funding infusion, Bizzo will accelerate its plan to help service-preneurs to digitally build, scale and organise their businesses.

Commenting on the fundraising, Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Co-Founder at Bizzo said, “We are delighted to have ICICI Bank and Orios on board as investors in Bizzo’s vision to digitally empower India’s vast SMB ecosystem. For too long now, India’s small businesses were pushed towards aggregation. However, the trend now is to move towards de-aggregation and reduced dependence on centralised monolith platforms with closed systems. The next decade is going to be all about unbundling and using open architecture-based systems that brings autonomy to small and independent businesses.”

“India’s service businesses don't need middlemen, they need a medium, thus, Bizzo’s ultimate goal is to become the go-to solution provider for SMB businesses looking to join the digital mainstream and enjoy the perks of digitisation. This funding is the first step towards achieving our dream,” added Toshniiwal.

Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners also spoke about the funding into Bizzo’s app and said, “Bizzo’s plan to empower the SMB services ecosystem is in line with our overall thesis of backing ideas that use technology to disrupt traditional ecosystems, thus, benefitting all stakeholders.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:36 PM IST