Tech research firm Gartner recognises TCS as global leader in providing IT services for communication

India's tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been shining on the global stage as one of the most valuable IT firms. According to a filing with Indian exchanges, TCS has been positioned as a global leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

The report evaluates the ability to execute and completeness of vision of IT service providers. As per Gartner, “Leaders are suited for most ITS-CSP engagements. They are market-leading in several digital business transformation capabilities.”

With over two decades of experience working with leading CSPs across the world, TCS provides consulting services and domain solutions, powered by strategic investments in products and platforms and its co-innovation network. TCS is enabling CSP companies to transform customer experience and drive growth by building a digital core with technologies such as cloud, IoT, data, agile and AI; creating innovative business models driven by innovation and integration of best practices across industries; and by adopting ecosystems as an operating model to transform and grow.

TCS’ industry-leading portfolio of intellectual property has played a pivotal role in accelerating clients’ growth and transformation journeys. Two key platforms that have seen tremendous traction among CSPs as they reimagine their businesses to take full advantage of 5G technology and emerging business models are: TCS TwinXTM: A business experimentation solution for purpose-built replicas (twins) of enterprise entities in a virtual environment. Combining cutting-edge research on AI and actor model of computation, these twins can be subjected to business experimentations to aid simulation-based, justification backed decision-making.

TCS HOBSTM: A cloud native, catalog-driven subscription management platform that enables ideation and creation of new product and service bundles, including partner offerings.

TCS FRaaSTM: Fiber Rollout-as-a-Service that enables telecom enterprises to use a design-led approach for fiber rollout.

Other key offerings include Cognitive Network Operations (CNOPS), 5G Enterprise Architecture Framework, PredictCX Digital solution with in-built product and service customizations to improve customer experience, and Netomate – vendor agnostic automation framework for hybrid multi-vendor network. TCS is helping enterprises become data-driven with AIOps and practical data use cases, as well as automation and focusing more on a cross-industry ecosystem, subscription based as-a-service business model use cases on 5G, IoT, blockchain for B2B and B2B2X.

“TCS leverages its investments in research and innovation, intellectual property, contextual knowledge, and expertise in next-gen technologies to develop differentiated solutions to operate in an 5G edge ecosystem, and help CSP customers realize their transformation aspirations,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Head of Communications, Media and Information Services Unit -Americas, TCS.