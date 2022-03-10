Tech platform Nutrify Today raises $500,000 in Seed funding from investor

Nutrify Today, technology platform, has announed it has raised Seed funds for half a million dollars from investor Dr Anand Swaroop. The startup provides hybrid solutions (peer networking, career connect in industry and business deal-based networking), helping companies design new portfolio of products, and upskilling the industry executives with specialized nutraceutical courses, according to a press statement.

What will the funds be used for?

The investment has been raised to fortify the product technology, fully automate the platform and cover 20 countries for new product development, commercialization, and supply chain solutions to small to mid-sized companies in the nutraceutical industry.

The company said it will be going in for the next round of funding of $10 million by year-end to scale business through 20 countries with a substantial nutraceutical market size. With complete automation of this platform, food tech and nutraceutical industry people will network, do business, attend hybrid nutra events, and even upskill through certified knowledge programs (upskill certification courses tailor made for nutraceutical business raging from R&D to production to supply chain to marketing. Its powered by leading universities and industry association of national repute. The knowledge section also enables users to access various video content in the library). Currently, the platform has over 18000 industry networks. The platform targets to cross 450,000 industry networks by 2025.

Dr Anand Swaroop, a well-known entrepreneur and research scientist based in New Jersey USA having over 30 years of experience in the food and nutrition industry, said, “I am investing in Nutrify Today to foster research, promote nutrition and upgrade technology in this vital area of food and nutrition both in India and USA."

Founder Amit Srivastava, stated that “Nutrify Today is committed towards enabling and empowering the nutraceutical industry and promoting responsible nutrition commercialization across the world using advanced technologies of AI and ML. The global nutraceutical market is $400 billion, but the spread is uneven. Through Nutrify Today, we plan to create supply chain highways enabling faster growth of small to mid-sized innovators in other parts of the world.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:08 PM IST