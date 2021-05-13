Tech Mahindra turns its Hinjewadi - Pune facility into COVID care unit

IT company Tech Mahindra Ltd has set-up COVID Care Unit in its Hinjewadi - Pune facility to support the fight against COVID-19. The company will offer 25 beds, along with healthcare and pharmacy support in partnership with Ruby Hall Clinic – Hinjewadi Unit.

The unit will be open to associates and their families for healthcare support. It will be functional in the presence of Dr. Sudheer Rai, COO, Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi Unit, stated the company.

The doctors and nurses of Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi will treat and monitor the patients. The facility will have access to essential services including food, pharmacy, oxygen, and Wi-Fi, among others.

Tech Mahindra stated it is "committed towards supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and help minimise its impact on communities, associates, and families across India."



Rajendra Kembhavi, Head Human Resource – Pune, Tech Mahindra, said, “Maharashtra, especially Pune has been badly affected by the second wave of the pandemic. The launch of our Hinjewadi Covid care unit in Pune is a humble initiative from our end to stand by the Maharashtra government in their efforts to combat the current crisis and lend a helping hand to people in need. ”



Recently, Tech Mahindra launched an exclusive COVID-19 vaccination drive for their associates and their dependent family members as well, starting from Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Tech Mahindra is also covering the cost of vaccination for associates globally and the third-party employees as well.