Tech Mahindra shares surges 7%, hits 52-week high after strong Q2 results

Shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit. The stock gained 6.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 6.94 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,630.

The software exporter on Monday reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore and expects to maintain the trajectory.

The Mahindra Group company's overall revenue was up 16.1 per cent at Rs 10,881.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal and higher by 6.4 per cent highest in a decade when compared with the preceding June quarter.

It had a net profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:40 PM IST