Tech Mahindra scales up its partnership with Pegasystems

Tech Mahindra, provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services & solutions, announced today that it has expanded its collaboration with long-standing partner Pegasystems to create an expanded ecosystem over the next five years.

This partnership will drive innovative industry solutions that will help accelerate digital transformation of our customers.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, "There has been an accelerated demand for digital technology solutions across sectors, as enterprises are aiming to become digitally mature to be resilient and agile. As we expand our long-standing collaboration with Pegasystems, we will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology to provide innovative solutions for our customers. These solutions would help create business differentiation, enhance human centric experiences, and offer revenue growth opportunities. Our strategic collaboration with Pegasystems is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM strategy to disrupt old ideas, blaze new trails, and create connected experiences.”

As a part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and Pega will launch a series of initiatives that will help penetrate niche markets through industry solutions such as the AftEAZE solution for Aftermarket, our Digital Customer Service accelerator (DCSA) for contact centre transformations, and several others in the pipeline benefitting Pega customers across the identified geographies and verticals.

Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems, said, “Our business environment is rapidly changing, and we are evolving to not only adapt but also to stay ahead of the curve through partner-centric initiatives. As our relationship with Tech Mahindra has grown, there’s been an increased effort to create an ecosystem that delivers differentiated digital experiences for our joint customers. We have identified joint initiatives that we will drive together and look forward to expanding the scope of our relationship.”

As part of the expanded partnership, Tech Mahindra and Pegasystems will increase investment and innovation into Tech Mahindra’s AfTEAZE platform, which is powered by Pega. The platform aims to significantly reduce warranty and aftersales spend and enables process efficiencies through Digital Process Automation, mining and provide contextual data for product quality improvement and growth opportunities in aftersales. This will further improve the collaboration and stakeholder experience across the aftermarket value chain from manufacturers and customers to dealers/distributors and suppliers.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:15 PM IST