Tech Mahindra partners with Cogniac to provide AI-based Machine Vision solutions

Tech Mahindra has announced partnership with Cogniac, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, to simplify data management for enterprises globally by providing AI-based Machine Vision Solutions.

The partnership will enhance operational productivity for enterprises by maximizing the value of visual data across industries, including automotive, railway, manufacturing, and government, the company said in a press release.

Tech Mahindra and Cogniac’s AI based Enterprise Vision Platform will enable enterprises to capitalize on the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence and convolutional neural networks to deliver superhuman operational performance across sectors including manufacturing, logistics, packaging, transportation and other industrial sectors.

Rahul Bhuman, Vice President and Head of Emerging Business, Tech Mahindra said, “With an aim to deliver transformative enterprise machine solutions that are highly agile and scalable, we have re-aligned our strategy and delivery model to accelerate the customer’s transformation journey, in sync with NXT.NOWTM framework.”

The partnership will provide a comprehensive solution to enterprises globally to operationalise visual data collection and analysis, including advanced insights, trends, and outliers, it said.

Vahan Tchakerian, Chief Partnership Officer, Cogniac, said, “With Tech Mahindra’s data synthesis capabilities, we will be able to provide necessary and relevant information to customers and enable them to make data-informed business decisions. Often the data already exists but isn’t used effectively; our partnership and integration with Tech Mahindra provides the additive and valuable business insights against which customers can execute.”

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:37 PM IST