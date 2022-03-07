Tech Mahindra partners with APPSLINK for country-specific payroll coverage

Tech Mahindra today announced a collaboration with APPSLINK, a Global award-winning Oracle Partner specialising in Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementations.

This partnership is aimed at addressing country-specific payroll coverage for Oracle SaaS Customers and focusing on standardization, compliance, and statutory requirements in payroll for organizations of every size and in countries where Oracle payroll localization is not present, it said in a press statement.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President and Head, Middle East and Africa, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are transforming the way payroll processes and information are leveraged within the enterprise. As part of strengthening our payroll offering, we are happy to have partnered with APPSLINK to give customers a seamless technology platform and services to manage their localized payroll. Payroll7 assures intelligent process automation, cross-border compliance, and actionable insights by centralizing payroll and treasury processes on a single cloud platform.”

Payroll7 is a state-of-the-art, cloud based localized payroll solution that is built on a rule-based engine. It can co-exist with Oracle SaaS HCM modules as an integrated module.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and APPSLINK will leverage the combined strengths and collective core competencies of the organizations to help enterprises take better advantage of cloud payroll solutions. Tech Mahindra will bring its extensive Saas/PaaS/IaaS capabilities while APPSLINK brings its proven business expertise, valuable insights, and a long track record of enterprise-grade Payroll implementations & managed services, the statement added.

Moh’d Muwafaq Ibrahim, CEO, APPSLINK, said, “This partnership will be beneficial for us to reach different geographies and provide value-added results. It will also help us simplify payroll process, which can be integrated with any industry or company size or workforce.”

Currently the localization is available in majority of Asian, African, European countries, the company said. Leading NGO in Africa covering over 10+ countries run their payroll engine on Payroll7 solution implemented on Oracle HCM cloud by Tech Mahindra. This allows them to handle country-specific statutory, legal, and regulatory requirements while meeting their unique payroll needs for large workforce. The partnership will be offered as horizontal solution across industry verticals.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:07 PM IST