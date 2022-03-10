Tech Mahindra launches ‘Ideathon Laps’ globally to develop green digital solutions

Tech Mahindra announced it will host Tech in Sustainability ‘Ideathon Laps’, as a part of the ongoing Mahindra Racing partnership.

The ideathon laps will crowdsource innovative solutions for a better and sustainable future and will be held across multiple race cities including Riyadh, Mexico City, Berlin, Jakarta, Vancouver, New York, and London. Ideathon laps in Riyadh and Mexico City are already in progress and the registrations for the same are currently open.

These ideathon laps, led by MakersLabTM, research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, will encourage tech enthusiasts, problem solvers, and students to develop innovative and disruptive solutions that can drive transformational, sustainable change by leveraging next-generation technologies.

The Copyright and Idea IP (Intellectual Property) will remain with the ideators primarily, and Tech Mahindra will act as a guiding force to help convert the final winning ideas and bring them to the product stage, it said in a press statement.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “The pandemic has emphasized upon the need to build a sustainable world through collective actions including self-reliance and digital investments across industries. To help bring sustainable transformation ideas to consequence, we are hosting ‘Tech in Sustainability’ Ideathon Laps to spearhead disruptive thinking and provide a platform that can address challenges in this space to build a better world together.”

The ideathon laps will be divided into three stages – registration, idea submission, and evaluation. Top three winners of all the ideathon laps will get an opportunity to virtually intern with Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab and Mahindra Racing, wherein the ideators will get the opportunity to collaborate and learn from notable industry leaders, technology experts, and innovators of the industry. The winners of each lap will also stand a chance to meet the Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Racing leadership teams along with MR Formula E team drivers during Season 8.

Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing, said, “Tech Mahindra’s ‘Tech in Sustainability’ Ideathon Laps will help us drive together towards these goals whilst engaging with a new generation of innovators and talent in the digital technology space – we cannot wait to see their ideas.”

Tech Mahindra’s ideathon laps will aim to crowdsource technology-led solutions to drive sustainable digital transformation by leveraging a combination of in-classroom knowledge, real-world experience, digital technologies, and collective strengths. An eminent jury panel consisting of industry leaders, subject matter experts from academia, and business will judge and evaluate ideas. The winners of each lap will stand a chance to participate for the Ideathon World Finals at London. Top three winners of the world finals will also get to attend a grand event in London – on the sidelines of London E-Prix.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:35 PM IST