Tech Mahindra rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 6 lakh as stock options

The shares will be available for Rs 5 each bringing the total to Rs 6,15,525.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
Tech Mahindra issues shares worth over Rs 6 lakh as Employee stock options | Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra on Monday in an exchange filing announced that it is allting 1,23,105 equity shares under employees stock options.

After this the total issues shared would be at 97,36,27,243 which brings the total to over Rs 486 crore.

Tech Mahindra in August allotment 1.05 lakh equity shares for Rs 5 each under ESOP.

