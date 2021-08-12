Tech Mahindra expands collaboration with Microsoft for hybrid cloud capabilities

Tech Mahindra has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to strengthen hybrid cloud capabilities. The collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, a new hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution to accelerate hybrid cloud transformation, consolidate virtualized workloads and build enterprise resilience.

The integration with Azure enables Tech Mahindra to maximize value from on-premise investments while seamlessly maintaining business continuity, securing resources, and unlocking new business scenarios for enterprises. Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra aims to drive innovation and agility for its customers by aligning their goals and future product development in the Azure Stack HCI space.

Vivek Gupta, Head - Global Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Being cloud ready is critical for enterprises today to accelerate their digital transformation roadmap. In line with our TechM CLOUDNXT.NOW framework, the collaboration will enable organizations to become agile, resilient and flexible without compromising on performance and security in an increasingly remote work environment today.”

Talal Alqinawi, Senior Director, Azure at Microsoft, said, “By extending our longstanding relationship with Tech Mahindra to Azure Stack HCI, we will empower enterprises to build and deploy cloud-native applications with seamless access to cloud services. This will enable customers to maintain business continuity, secure resources and drive innovation.”

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:28 PM IST