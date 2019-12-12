Tech Mahindra bags Rs 500-cr smart city project from Pune's PCMC

New Delhi: IT company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has bagged a smart city project worth Rs 500 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune.

Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC in Pune district by enabling technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city.

"Our association with PCMC outlines Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt strategy to leverage new generation technologies to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers. It extends our vision of supporting the government's Smart Cities agenda to strengthen nation-building initiatives that will go a long way in building a robust USD 5 trillion Indian economy," Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra, said here.

As part of the project, Tech Mahindra will provide ICT (Information and Communication Tehcnology) infrastructure, comprising of technological solutions including city network, smart water, smart sewerage, smart traffic, smart parking, smart environment, CCTV surveillance, data center and disaster recovery center etc.

"The first year will be for the roll out of the project. After that we will have another five years for maintenance," Tech Mahindra Head of India Sales Puneet Gupta.

The company would also help in enabling real-time data management, alerts, and information processing to support city's administration.

Tech Mahindra also has smart city projects in Kanpur, Gandhinagar, Nashik and Jaipur in its portfolio.