Tech Mahindra acquires European tech firm for EUR 310 mn

Tech Mahindra announced acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Europe-based Com tec Co IT (CTC) and 25 per cent stake in two IT platforms for EUR 330 million (about Rs. 2,800 crore).

The company stated that the acquisitions will strengthen its digital engineering and insurance technology businesses.

The company stated that it is also investing another 20 million euros in acquiring 25 per cent ownership in SWFT and Surance platform– which are part of the same founding group as CTC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:35 PM IST