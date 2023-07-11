Tech Layoffs: Microsoft Sacks 276 Employees In Customer Service, Support & Sales teams | IANS

Software giant Microsoft has laid off 276 employees in the Washington region of the united states, mostly in customer service, support and sales teams in the new job cut round.

According to the report of Greek wire, this fresh job cut is separate from the 10,000 global layoff announced by Microsoft on January 18. the company has also made a small cuts in number during this period last year.

In May, Washington, Microsoft laid off 150 jobs which was not the part of 10,000 lay offs announced earlier.

Since 2022, layoffs in tech industries had a significant increase. Thousands of employees have been laid off from big tech giants such as Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft .

As per the data of layoffs.fyi, more than 2,00,000 employees have been laid off so far in 2023.

In January Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Chairman announced that the company will be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".

The tech giant Microsoft had more than 220,000 employees.