Tech layoffs: Indian-origin managers hiring immigrant workers on visa hit by job cuts

Envision working hard for a lifetime, defying uncertainty and restrictions during a pandemic, and finally landing in the US for your dream job at one of world’s top five tech firms. Now imagine being robbed of the opportunity to be at your innovative best at workplaces described as the best in the world, and be reduced to a statistic in a mass layoff. This is a predicament thousands of Indians, making up more than 70 per cent of H1B visa holders in the US, are facing at the moment.

Thousands of Indians vulnerable?

With 45,000 techies holding H1B visas, Twitter, Lyft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce and Stripe employed more than 10 per cent of more than four lakh professionals on that work visa in the US. Most of these are Indians, who are now on borrowed time to find another job or else they’ll have to leave. Uprooted by the tech sector’s headwinds which have turned into a storm, these workers can find shelter via initiatives by entrepreneurs and attorneys with Asian roots, as well as Indian firms.

Support system for low-income immigrants becomes safety net

Tahmina Watson is an immigration lawyer and activist in the US, who supports financially vulnerable immigrants detained or hit by travel bans, via free legal services. She has now reached out to laid off workers or someone who knows them via LinkedIn, as she puts together a list of her client firms that are hiring electrical or mechanical engineers. The attorney and author with Bangladeshi heritage has also conducted a workshop on self-employed H1B visas, to help laid off workers in setting up their own ventures in the US.

Indian-origin managers help out

Another Indian-origin manager to step forward for laid off workers on LinkedIn, is Texas-based software firm’s product strategy head Swaty Gupta. She has announced openings for professionals in data science, app development and UX verticals, who have lost jobs at Twitter, Amazon and Meta among others. Gupta has extended the offer to people in the US, the UK, India and beyond, and has also invited applications from those who haven’t been laid off.

Diaspora doing its bit

For those who are well versed with AR or real-time sports application and have been left vulnerable because of the job cuts, Indian-American Bala Lakshminarayanan has stretched out a helping hand. He has invited laid off workers to US-based firm SportsMedia Technology, where he works as Vice President for engineering.

Apart from the professionals of South Asian heritage in the US looking out for each other, Koo in India has also opened its doors for workers laid off by Twitter. Tata has also announced openings for the employees who lost jobs at Amazon, Meta, Cisco and now Google.

As employees across the tech sector face anxious times ahead with more tech layoffs being announced, thousands of Indians working in the US on H1B and H2B visas will also have to weigh their options.