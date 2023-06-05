TeamThai: A Diversified Business Empire Led by Ashique Thahir

Team Thai, led by entrepreneur and automobile enthusiast Ashique Thahir, is a business establishment that has made significant strides in various industries. With a strong presence in FMCG, food, transport, and plantation sectors, Team Thai has become a prominent player in the business landscape of Kerala, India. This article delves into the achievements and ventures of Team Thai, highlighting their diverse divisions and the notable contributions of Ashique Thahir.

Diverse Business Ventures:

Under the astute leadership of Ashique Thahir, Team Thai has established a business empire spread across multiple divisions. They own reputed brands in personal care products, toiletries, and detergent segments, including Gladys Toilet Soap, Iva Dish-Wash Gel, and SunPlus Liquid Detergent. This demonstrates their commitment to delivering high-quality consumer products.

Additionally, Team Thai ventured into the logistics business in 1992 with the establishment of Aghin Roadways (ARS). Over the years, ARS has become a prominent player, providing transport services to leading companies. Their expertise in logistics has further solidified Team Thai's reputation as a reliable business partner.

Furthermore, the group's ownership of Aysha Plantations showcases their involvement in the agriculture sector. With over 800 acres of land in Wayanad, they cultivate tea, coffee, pepper, ginger, and other crops for both domestic use and export purposes. This emphasis on agriculture reflects their commitment to sustainability and contributing to the local and global economy.

The 'Car and Country' Venture:

One of the notable achievements of Ashique Thahir is his involvement as the co-producer and co-host of the travel and motoring television show, 'Car and Country.' Initially produced for Fox International, the show gained international recognition and later found its home on Amazon Prime. Ashique's passion for automobiles and his partnership with his friend Deepak Narendran led to the creation of this renowned television program, which showcases the beauty of travel and automobiles.

The Car and Country show is a globally acclaimed production presented by an individual of Indian origin. It has successfully traversed numerous renowned tourist hotspots, including France, England, Spain, Scotland, and most recently, Kerala in India. Furthermore, Italy is scheduled as the next captivating destination to be featured in 2023, while negotiations are underway with several countries eager to showcase their tourism offerings in an unconventional manner. A notable collaboration with Emirates, a discerning entity committed to facilitating remarkable travel experiences, provides insight into the caliber and excellence of this show and its associated products.

Team Thai, under the leadership of Ashique Thahir, has established itself as a diversified business empire in Kerala. With interests in FMCG, food, transport, plantation, and even entertainment, they have successfully made their mark in various sectors. Through their ownership of renowned brands, transport services, and agricultural ventures, Team Thai has displayed their commitment to excellence and sustainable growth. Ashique Thahir's involvement in the television show 'Car and Country' further exemplifies his passion for automobiles and his drive to showcase the beauty of travel. With such accomplishments, Team Thai continues to inspire and set new benchmarks in the business world.