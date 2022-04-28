Teachmint group-owned Teachstack partners with Indonesian edtech

Teachmint group-owned Teachstack today announced its entry into Indonesia with its first partnership with Terampil, edtech startup focused on career building and on-demand training.

With this, Teachmint solidifies its expansion into Asia, having also recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech startup Shikho and Ostad as well as Malaysian-based edtech Pandai to power interactive classes for millions of students in the region, it said in a press statement.

How it works

Teachmint provides the infrastructure for education through innovative and powerful SaaS solutions catering to end-to-end needs of all education providers; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring, universities, creators and even edtechs.

Teachstack is Teachmint’s Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organizations across the globe to enable them with their proprietary, state-of-the-art plug and play live class solutions.

The offering also reduces the go-to-market time for edtech players by helping them integrate native classroom infrastructure with minimal code.

Digital education across the globe

Announcing this partnership, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Teachmint, said, “We are delighted to partner with and support Terampil with our technological offerings and be a part of their journey. Through Teachstack we are looking forward to building more such partnerships which would revolutionize digital education across the globe and help education providers and learners truly reap its benefits.”

Terampil is an online learning platform designed practically to build wealth, career and business by means of skill improvement through active learning and certified training.

According to Amrullah Azmy, Founder & CEO of Terampil, “Teachstack is a one of a kind innovation that solves for live streaming within our apps in the simplest and fastest way possible, hence our choice was simple! We look forward to a fruitful partnership in taking quality learning experiences to the world.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:36 PM IST