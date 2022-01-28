Teachmint acquires education ERP player MyClassCampus; its fourth acquisition

Teachmint, an education infrastructure startup, today announced the acquisition of MyClassCampus, an educational ERP player which enables campuses with end-to-end digitization of their operations, management and communication.

With this, Teachmint expands its offerings for schools and institutes by combining a deep ERP software with its own state-of-the-art Learning Management System, it said in a statement. This deal marks Teachmint’s fourth acquisition, following Teachmore, Teachee India team and Airlearn.

Teachmint For Institute is an offering from Teachmint’s suite of education infrastructure products which enables schools, higher educational institutes, universities and coaching centers to digitize and operate in a unique blend of online and offline through technology enablement. Launched in July 2021, Teachmint for Institute has seen adoption from over 4,000+ institutes across India.

Mihir Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Teachmint said, “We are confident that MyClassCampus’ extensive ERP combined with our state-of-art LMS will be a complete one-stop solution for educational institutes across the globe and we are delighted to have Rachit, Rutvij, Raj and the entire MyClassCampus team onboard.”

Founded in 2017 by Rachit Dave, Rutvij Vora and Raj Kothari, MyClassCampus is a campus management solution that enables schools, colleges, and coaching centers to digitize all their operations from online admissions, HR and Payroll management, performance management to communication management among many other functions.

Rachit Dave, Co-Founder, MyClassCampus said, “Building MyClassCampus for the past 5 years has been a fabulous journey for all of us. And we are even more excited about taking it to the next level by coming together with Teachmint. We have been committed to solving for education by enabling schools, universities and coaching centers to become future-ready and with Teachmint we have found the perfect integration to deliver even more value and innovation to them.”

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:19 PM IST