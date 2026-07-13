TCS Secures Multi-Million Deal With ABB For Global Network Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a multi-million, multi-year deal with ABB to transform the latter's global network operations. This expanded collaboration extends a two-decade partnership between the two companies.

TCS will take on an expanded role, moving from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations. This will be achieved through an integrated network-as-a-service model.

The engagement centres on ABB’s Future Network Model programme, an initiative to transform its global network. The goal is to create a standardised, centrally managed digital infrastructure.

Service and Security Focus

TCS will design, integrate, and run ABB’s global network ecosystem as a secure, modern, and AI-driven service. The company will also manage ABB's multi-vendor environment to ensure standardised operations worldwide.

The programme will replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable, and service-driven architecture. It will include service integration and management (SIAM), a global network operations centre, and advanced security capabilities.

This initiative will modernise local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and software-defined WAN systems. TCS will enable end-to-end monitoring and orchestrations, delivering high-performance connectivity across ABB’s network services.

Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB, stated that the Future Network Model is important for reinforcing the digital foundation of ABB’s global operations. He noted the need for a resilient and secure ecosystem aligned with long-term transformation goals.

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, commented that the Future Network Model marks the next chapter in the partnership. He added that AI embedded into the network operations model will build a resilient, intelligent network backbone.

Over the past two decades, the partnership has involved several programmes, including consolidating multiple ERP systems into a unified SAP platform. It also accelerated cloud transformation and adoption for ABB.