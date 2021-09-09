TCS inks 10-yr deal with Transport for London; to design, implement, operate new smart mobility system

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Over the course of the 10-year contract, which has the opportunity for a five-year extension, TCS will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, a statement said.

TCS will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation, it added.

The system will include an on-demand data and records management system that will enhance user experience by offering services like licensing payments and refunds to vehicle operators and owners through digital channels.

Streamlined workflows will link the user-friendly front-end interfaces with back-end activities such as bookings, personal detail processing and vehicle inspections.

This digital shift by design, will encourage a self-service approach among licensees, the statement said.

Further, with data hosted on AWS cloud, the new solution will be scalable to accommodate future growth, and resilient so customers don't face outages during operational hours, it added.

The new system will be flexible and extensible to comply with evolving policy requirements and legislation.

As part of the change management, TCS will conduct in-depth training as part of the onboarding process.

TfL is the foremost transportation authority in the world with its innovative approach in managing urban transportation with the use of technology and data, TCS UK and Ireland Country Head Amit Kapur said.

"The new TCS-designed technology system will meet TfL's key objectives, enhance customer experience and enable future requirements including connected, shared, electric, autonomous vehicle registrations," he added.

Graham Robinson, General Manager of Taxi and Private Hire at TfL, said an efficient and effective licensing system is paramount for any regulator overseeing taxi and private hire operations in a world city.

"We are pleased to have signed this contract with TCS, as it ensures our business keeps pace with technological developments and gives the best possible service to licensees," he added.

TCS said it is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:10 PM IST