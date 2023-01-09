e-Paper Get App
TCS board approves special dividend of Rs 67 per share to be paid in Feb

TCS has also appointed Pradeep Kumar Khosla as an additional director and reappointed him as Executive Independent Director, for another five year term.

article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
According to an exchange filing, Tata Consultancy Services' board has approved a third intermin dividend of Rs 8 for each equity share of the company.

The firm has also announced Rs 67 as special dividend per share, which will be paid on February 3, 2023.

TCS has also appointed Pradeep Kumar Khosla as an additional director and reappointed him as Executive Independent Director, for another five year term. Khosla, an internationally renowned electrical and computer engineer, is the eighth Chancellor of the University of California, San Diego, and a distinguished professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering. He began his teaching career at Carnegie Mellon in 1986 and was elected as the University Professor in 2008, the highest distinction a faculty member could achieve.

