TCS and Vodafone UK Win the DevOps2022 Industry Award

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Vodafone have won the DevOps2022 Industry Award under the category Best Use of Security in a DevOps Project announced the compnay in an exchange filing.

The telco partnered with TCS to build an end-to-end DevSecOps framework for provisioning, assurance, and billing. The scalable solution embeds security controls in the workflow, enabling platform-wide integration with next-gen technologies, helping Vodafone accelerate time-to-market with innovative products and services.

TCS’ DevSecOps framework enables zero tolerance for vulnerabilities through automated detection and boosting release frequency for agile delivery by nearly 40 percent. The project won the DevOps Industry award for demonstrating the positive impact of embedding security into a DevOps project. TCS and Vodafone were also highly commended at the 2022 UK IT Industry Awards under the category Best Technology Refresh Project for transforming the experience for 1.4 million home broadband customers across the UK. The reimagined self-healing digital infrastructure elevates stability and up-time by detecting, identifying, responding, and recovering without human intervention.

“We appreciate TCS’ work in enhancing our DevOps maturity, now embedding DevSecOps. At Vodafone, cyber security has huge focus and is one of our top priorities, the work being done on our ECS platforms to integrate security into our DevOps routines will go a long way in helping Vodafone achieve the right levels of security controls, vulnerability detection and resolution. I look forward to ongoing enhancements on this capability,” said Punit Bhatia, Head of Platform Engineering – UK IT, Vodafone.

“We are honored to receive multiple awards for our collaborative initiatives with Vodafone. The awards are a strong testament to our commitment to driving continuous innovation and transformative value for our customers. Given TCS' deep contextual knowledge and domain expertise in the communications, media, and technology industry, we are uniquely positioned to help Vodafone in their growth and transformation journey and enhance their competitive differentiation,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.