TCS aims to grow in high double digits in Canada

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is aiming for a high double-digit growth in revenues from Canada in the next few years, as the North American country’s economy grows across sectors and digitisation becomes an essential aspect for businesses, according to reports.

TCS Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s largest IT exporter had a turnover of Rs 6,268 crore in FY21 and has been growing at triple the rate of overall IT services spends in Canada over the past few years, its country head Soumen Roy said.

Roy stated that if the Canadian IT spends have grown at 4-5 per cent yearly, the company has been able to grow at triple the pace.

The revenue growth from Canada, where it employs over 7,000 people at present, was hampered because of the pandemic-related disruptions in FY21 but is likely to be much better in FY22.

