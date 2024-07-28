 'Tax Lethi Madam Bar Bar': Ace Investor Vijay Kedia Registers His Concerns Over Taxes To FM Sitharaman In A Unique Way
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Tax Lethi Madam Bar Bar': Ace Investor Vijay Kedia Registers His Concerns Over Taxes To FM Sitharaman In A Unique Way

'Tax Lethi Madam Bar Bar': Ace Investor Vijay Kedia Registers His Concerns Over Taxes To FM Sitharaman In A Unique Way

The Union finance minister, who was understandably the face of the budget, has also had to defend the government's budget at various instances, including different gatherings and interviews over the past week.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Budget that was presented on July 23 has resulted in reactions from all corners of the country and the world at large.

The Union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who was understandably the face of the budget, has also had to defend the government's budget at various instances, including different gatherings and interviews over the past week.

In a recent television interaction with India Today's Rahul Kanwal, FM Sitharaman, apart from answering questions on different aspects, including the most-discussed 'Middle-Class Issue', was also fielded questions on taxes on long-term and short-term capital gains, in addition to taxation on dividends.

Read Also
'It's SEBI's Job To Regulate Futures And Options Market,' Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
article-image

The same question acquired a unique form when Vijay Kedia, an ace investor who was in the audience, chose to express his concern over the 'double taxation' through a song.

'Dividend Pe Tax Bar Bar'

Wielding the microphone while directing his attention and his voice towards the FM, Kedia sang, "Kehana Hai, Kehana Hai, Aaj Madam Se pehle bar'. He continued, Dividend ke upar lethi ho tax bar bar."

He added to his song with the verse, 'Madam kahi, don't you worry, beti hu main karni saari chinta due teri', 10-trillion ki economy ki ho rahui hain tayari."

The song took a jibe at what Kedia deemed double taxation on dividends.

Read Also
"Taxes Have Not Been Increased Because I Want More Money...," FM Nirmala Sitharaman Counteracts...
article-image

The Middle Class Mayhem

This comes amidst criticism of the budget over its ostensible inability to provide anything substantial to the middle class.

A great amount of discontent has been incurred on account of that. In addition, there have also been concerns over the increase in capital gains tax for Short Term capital gains and Long Term Capital Gains, which has been increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent and from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent respectively.

The changes in the taxation regime.

The changes in the taxation regime. |

The FM, however, has responded to the criticism by claiming the Middle Class has been aided by the simplification of the tax regime, apart from minor tweaks in the new tax slabs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tax Lethi Madam Bar Bar': Ace Investor Vijay Kedia Registers His Concerns Over Taxes To FM...

'Tax Lethi Madam Bar Bar': Ace Investor Vijay Kedia Registers His Concerns Over Taxes To FM...

Changi Airport’s Passenger Traffic In First Half Of 2024 Surges, Almost Matches Pre-Pandemic...

Changi Airport’s Passenger Traffic In First Half Of 2024 Surges, Almost Matches Pre-Pandemic...

IPO-Bound Ola Electric's Losses Swell By 8%; Revenue Increases In FY24

IPO-Bound Ola Electric's Losses Swell By 8%; Revenue Increases In FY24

Q1 FY25 Earnings July 29: ACC, NDTV And More To Declare Results On Monday

Q1 FY25 Earnings July 29: ACC, NDTV And More To Declare Results On Monday

India Needs To Strive To Be $30 trillion Economy By 2047 To Become Developed Country, Avoid Middle...

India Needs To Strive To Be $30 trillion Economy By 2047 To Become Developed Country, Avoid Middle...