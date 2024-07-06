Tata Steel Reports Record 4.94 Million Ton Deliveries in Q1FY25; 5% YoY Growth in Production

Image: Tata Steel (Representative)

Tata Steel India reported a strong performance in the first quarter of FY2025, with crude steel output hitting 5.25 million tons, representing a 5 per cent rise year on year (YoY), the company announced on Saturday (July 6) through an exchange filing.

Despite a minor fall from the previous quarter due to planned maintenance shutdowns, the company's delivery volumes stood at a record breaking 4.94 million tons, up 3 per cent YoY.

Segment Highlights

Automotive & Special Products

In this segment, deliveries increased by 14 per cent YoY to almost 0.8 million tons. The rise was due to the growth in various sub-segments, particularly passenger and commercial vehicles, which resulted in the best first-quarter sales ever.

Branded Products & Retail

In this segment, deliveries increased by 6 per cent YoY to around 1.7 million tons. Moreover, Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium both achieved their biggest first-quarter sales ever.

Industrial Products & Projects

In this segment, deliveries totaled around 1.8 million tons.

E-commerce Platform Tata Steel Aashiyana

Tata Steel Aashiyana's revenues, which target individual home builders, hit Rs 644 crores, increasing 73 pert cent year on year. This growth was fueled by a 50 per cent rise in the unique consumer base.

Tata Steel Netherlands

Tata Steel Netherlands produced 1.72 million tons of liquid steel, up over the previous quarter and year-on-year. Deliveries climbed by 11 per cent year on year and 6 per cent quarter on quarter, reaching 1.52 million tons due to higher production levels.

Tata Steel UK

In the UK, liquid steel produced 0.68 million tons of liquid steel, with deliveries at 0.69 million tons. Operations at Blast Furnace 5 in Port Talbot were ceased, and the last liquid iron was produced on July 4th, as the facility is now being safely decommissioned.