Tata Steel quits Indian Steel Association

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel Ltd has withdrawn its membership from the Indian Steel Association (ISA). Subsequent to it, the company's CEO and MD T V Narendran has also stepped down from the Presidentship of the Association, tenure of which was scheduled to end in August.
An ISA President is elected for a period of two years. Confirming the development, a Tata Steel spokesperson said, "Tata Steel has withdrawn its membership from the Indian Steel Association (ISA) owing to various considerations.
"Accordingly, T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, has stepped down from his position as the incumbent President, ISA." An ISA official also confirmed Narendran's resignation but said the reason for his sudden re
