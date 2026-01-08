 Tata Steel Posts 8% Growth In Q3 FY26 Steel Output, Deliveries Also Up
Tata Steel reported an 8% year-on-year rise in consolidated steel output to 8.33 million tonnes in the December quarter of FY26, excluding UK operations. Consolidated deliveries increased 7.56% to 8.25 MT, driven by India, the Netherlands, UK downstream processing, and Thailand operations. The company said work on its UK electric arc furnace project is progressing.

New Delhi: Tata Steel has reported an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated output to 8.33 million tonnes in the December quarter of FY26 from 7.71 million tonnes (MT) in the year-ago period. The production number excludes the contribution of the company's operations in the UK, where the steel maker is building over 3.2 MT electric arc furnace (EAF) based steel plant as part of a green transition plan.

Tata Steel UK is serving its customers via the downstream processing of purchased substrate, an exchange filing said on Wednesday. "Enabling works for the EAF project have advanced, and the site landscape is being reshaped for the next phase of construction," it added. The overall deliveries stood at 8.25 MT from 7.67 MT in Q3 FY25, a rise of 7.56 per cent. Deliveries include from India operations, Tata Steel Netherlands, Tata Steel UK and Tata Steel Thailand. 

