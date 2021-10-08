Tata Steel launches GreenPro certified rebar Tata Tiscon 550SD

Tata Tiscon, GreenPro Certified rebar brand, has launched a new and superior rebar named ‘Tata Tiscon 550SD (Super Ductile)’.

The brand has led the product journey from Fe 415 to Fe 500D to Super Ductile rebars and now 550SD. The new GreenPro labelled eco-friendly rebar is the next generation innovation in rebar technology and will provide more safety and strength, resulting into savings for the users, according to a press release.

As a tribute to all the Indian citizens who are involved in house construction and deserve ‘Zyada’ (more) in life, Tata Steel has launched the product campaign for Tata Tiscon 550SD, ‘Ab hai Zyada Ki Baari’. The campaign addresses the pain points of average Indian home builders, who work hard to make that one big investment of their life - a dream home. Tata Steel has recognised this fundamental consumer agony and has worked to make the consumer’s home building journey joyful and convenient,it said.

The new Tiscon rebar possesses the strength of a higher-grade steel and best-in-class ductility. The rebars can easily carry more load without any structural cracks. It helps customers save up to 6 percent on steel, as designs made using the product leads to reduced product consumption. Tiscon 550SD, made with an improved mix of carbon, sulphur, phosphorous and other ferro alloying elements as well as post-rolling treatment, promises a stronger and more flexible rebar for the construction industry, the press release added.

Pasupuleti Anand, Chief Commercial Officer (Long Products), Tata Steel, said: “The launch of Tata Tiscon 550SD, a new generation steel rebar, is part of the Company’s portfolio-building plan focussed on helping the end-users to make informed choices. ”

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:14 PM IST