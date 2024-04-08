Tata Steel Jumps 1.93% At The Beginning Of Day's Trade, As Markets Bloom In Green

Representational image | File

The Indian markets opened in Green on Monday with Sensex at 74,460.83, up by 212.61 points, and Nifty at 22,581.70, up by 68.00 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,584.10 also up by 91.05 points.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, TCS and Tata Steel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.25 against the dollar, gaining 0.24 per cent.

Markets on Friday

Stock markets ended Friday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the week at 74,304.47, marking a gain of 76.84 points or 0.10 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,525.50, up by 10.85 points or 0.05 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 463.60 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 48,534.40.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ITC, and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers whereas UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, LT, Bajaj Finance, and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, ITC, and HDFC Life were the top gainers. UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, and LT were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 1.27 to USD 85.64 a barrel at 0839 GMT. Brent crude prices jumped by USD 0.83 to USD 89.75 a barrel at 0839 GMT.

On Friday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as well.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,204.34 gaining 57.13 points or 1.11 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,904.04 rising 307.06 points or 0.80 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 199.44 points or 1.24 per cent to reach 16,248.52.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.81 per cent to reach 39,517.81, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.88 per cent to rise to 16,871.24 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.30 per cent to reach 2,722.23.