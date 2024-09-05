 Tata Steel, JSW Shares Rise As Major Steel Stocks React To HD Kumarasway's 'Promise' Of Duty On Chinese Imports
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Steel, JSW Shares Rise As Major Steel Stocks React To HD Kumarasway's 'Promise' Of Duty On Chinese Imports

Tata Steel, JSW Shares Rise As Major Steel Stocks React To HD Kumarasway's 'Promise' Of Duty On Chinese Imports

Shares of JSW Steel rose by 0.73 per cent or Rs 6.85, taking the overall price of shares to Rs 939.90 per piece. It needs to be noted that the company shares gained close to 1 per cent, before losing momentum while continuing to be in the green.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Image by sawaeng wonglakorn from Pixabay

The major steel stocks in the country rose in the intraday trade on September 9. This development comes to pass after the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, claimed that the incumbent government is ruminating over a possible duty of over 10 per cent on Chinese steel.

Duties on Chinese Steel?

Chinese steel, a lot like other products from the 'factory of the world', is cheaply produced, and the end cost is also relatively lower than products produced elsewhere.

Indian Steel Shares Rise

FPJ Shorts
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
Read Also
NCLT Asks Go First Former Promoters To File Reply On Liquidation In 3 Weeks
article-image

Shares of JSW Steel rose by 0.73 per cent or Rs 6.85, taking the overall price of shares to Rs 939.90 per piece. It needs to be noted that the company shares gained close to 1 per cent, before losing momentum while continuing to be in the green.

Tata Steel, another major steel manufacturer in India, also made gains in the intraday trade on Thursday. Although not a significant rise, the company shares are trading in green.

At the time of writing, the Mumbai-headquartered company's shares gained 0.58 per cent or Rs 0.88. This took the overall value of the shares to Rs 152.06 per share.

Read Also
Mining Share Including Coal India, NMDC, JSW Steel, Plummet Down After Apex Court Verdict Declared...
article-image

When we come to Jindal Steel, the company shares were, however, trading in red. The Jindal shares dropped by 0.10 per cent or Rs 0.95, taking the overall value to Rs 944.65 per share.

Read Also
Top 5 Stocks For August 29: Indigo, Tata Steel, Reliance And Others In Focus
article-image

State-Owned Steel Companies

When we came to the state-owned steel companies, NMDC Steel Ltd was also trading in red in the intraday trade. The company shares dropped by 0.24 per cent or Rs 0.13, taking the overall value to Rs 54.77 per share.

Read Also
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Closes With Decline; Dow Jones Reacts To Job Data, Index Shutters In Positive
article-image

The Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL, however, followed suit of the private companies as the company shares rose. SAIL shares increased by 0.49 per cent or Rs 0.64, taking the overall value to Rs 131.10 per stock.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Modi, Wong Visit Semiconductor Facility In Singapore, Indian PM Holds Talks With Stakeholders

Modi, Wong Visit Semiconductor Facility In Singapore, Indian PM Holds Talks With Stakeholders

ANI Sues Wikipedia: 'If You Don't Like India, Don't Work Here,' Says Delhi HC

ANI Sues Wikipedia: 'If You Don't Like India, Don't Work Here,' Says Delhi HC

Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety

Tata Safari and Harrier Secure Global NCAP Safer Choice Award for Top Safety

China's NETA Auto Revs Up For India Entry, Eyes $100 Billion EV Market

China's NETA Auto Revs Up For India Entry, Eyes $100 Billion EV Market