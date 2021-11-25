Tata Steel bags ‘Gold’ employer title in India Workplace Equality Index 2021

Tata Steel has been recognised as a 'Gold' employer at IWEI's (India Workplace Equality Index) Top Employers 2021 for leading the way in LGBT+ inclusion.

The ‘Gold’ standard signify that employers have successfully embedded LGBT+ inclusion in their policies, hiring practices, external communication, demonstrating a long-term and in-depth commitment towards LGBT+ inclusion.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President HRM, Tata Steel, said: “We are humbled to receive this recognition and acknowledge the contribution of every stakeholder in this journey. Tata Steel has always invested in pioneering initiatives to create a Diverse and an Inclusive culture. We have a target of 25% diversity by 2025 and we are actively taking steps towards enabling an inclusive environment for our LGBT+ employees like equal benefits for LGBT+ partners, health care and gender transition support for transgender employees, gender neutral parental leaves etc.”

IWEI is India’s first comprehensive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi, and trans (LGBT+) inclusion in the workplace. The index measures nine areas: policies and benefits, employee lifecycle, employee network group, allies and role models, senior leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement and additional work.

This is the second annual IWEI Top Employers list, featuring 72 organisations. A total of 26 firms have been recognised in the gold category, 18 in the silver category and 13 in the bronze category.

