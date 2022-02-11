Tata Sons renews N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman

The board of Tata Sons has renewed N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for the next five years.

At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Sons board renews N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for the next five years



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/txn1ZHuipV — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years.

Chandrasekaran said, “It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase.”

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.

In 2020-21, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $103 billion. These companies collectively employ over 8,00,000 people.

At present, there are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $314 billion as on December 31, 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 02:59 PM IST