Tata Sons Listing Battle: Who Really Controls India’s Biggest Conglomerate?

Tata Sons’ listing plan has divided its board, Tata Trusts and the SP Group. |

Mumbai: A boardroom battle at Tata Sons has intensified after directors reportedly backed a fresh five-year term for Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran and approved preparations for a public listing.

Noel Tata, chairman of the charitable trusts that collectively own about 66 percent of Tata Sons, was reportedly the only director to oppose Chandrasekaran’s extension. He also remains firmly against listing the holding company.

Why Is Listing Back?

The Reserve Bank of India has rejected Tata Sons’ request to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company. The decision keeps it within the regulatory framework for upper-layer non-banking financial companies, which includes a listing requirement.

Tata Sons, which had standalone assets of Rs 1.75 lakh crore as of March 2025, has reportedly chosen to prepare for listing instead of challenging the regulator’s decision.

Who Controls Tata Sons?

Tata Trusts collectively hold around 66 percent, but the stake is spread across several legal entities. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust owns 27.98 percent, while Sir Ratan Tata Trust holds 23.56 percent.

Other entities include JRD Tata Trust with 4.01 percent, Tata Education Trust and Tata Social Welfare Trust with 3.73 percent each, MK Tata Trust with 0.60 percent, and Sarvajanik Seva Trust with 0.10 percent.

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The Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns 18.38 percent, Tata Group companies hold 12.86 percent, and individuals and other shareholders own 2.87 percent.

Where Do Stakeholders Stand?

Noel Tata argues that listing could change the structure and character of the Tata model. The Trusts maintain that Tata Sons should preserve its long-term, public-interest approach instead of becoming driven primarily by commercial pressures.

They say the Tata Sons board unanimously decided in March 2024, under Ratan Tata’s guidance, that the company should remain private. The two largest trusts reportedly reaffirmed this position in July 2025.

The SP Group supports listing. Chairman Shapoor Mistry believes it would improve transparency, governance, public accountability, value discovery and investor participation. The debt-laden group also needs liquidity and recently raised around $2.25 billion through refinancing backed by Tata Sons shares.

Noel Tata has proposed buying a portion of the SP Group’s stake to provide liquidity without listing Tata Sons. The Trusts say the SP Group had sought to monetise part of its holding for at least Rs 25,000 crore.

Chandrasekaran had planned to step down amid disagreements over the company’s future.

Who Sits On The Board?

The six-member board comprises Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Executive Director and CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George.

Srinivasan, although a Tata Trusts nominee, reportedly supported the recent resolutions alongside the other directors.

What Happens Next?

The dispute could lead to a legal challenge over Chandrasekaran’s extension and the listing decision. The battle now places majority ownership against boardroom authority, while the RBI’s regulatory position adds pressure for action.