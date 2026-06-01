Tata Sons Board Unlikely To Decide On Chandrasekaran's Reappointment In Next Board Meet As Listing Issue Remains To Be Resolved

Tata Sons Board may not be able to decide on the issue of reappointing N Chandrasekaran as the chairman in the next meeting on June 12 as Noel Tata is yet to be fully convinced on the issue of the company's public listing.

The possibility of listing Tata Sons on the stock market emerged as a key topic during the company's board meeting held on May 26.

Noel Tata sought the views of Chandrasekaran on whether the group holding company should eventually go public, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The issue has become increasingly important within the Tata ecosystem, especially as discussions around ownership, governance and future strategy gain momentum.

Noel Tata also asked about efforts being made to engage with regulatory authorities regarding the listing issue, the report added.

Chandrasekaran did not express a clear position on a potential public listing. He reportedly remained non-committal and avoided indicating whether he supports or opposes the idea.

His response has fueled further speculation about differences among key stakeholders regarding the future ownership structure of Tata Sons.

The matter is significant because Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the $165-billion Tata Group and is controlled by Tata Trusts through a majority stake.

Different Views Within Tata Trusts

Sources said Noel Tata remains opposed to the listing of Tata Sons.

In July last year, boards of Tata Trusts reportedly passed a unanimous resolution opposing any public listing of the holding company.

However, the issue has resurfaced in recent months.

According to reports, trustees such as Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have favoured examining the possibility of a listing.

Supporters of a listing believe it could improve transparency, strengthen governance standards and create value for shareholders.

These differing opinions have turned the issue into one of the most closely watched governance debates within the Tata Group.

Focus On Loss-Making Businesses

While the listing debate attracted attention, the primary agenda of the May 26 board meeting was reviewing the performance of several capital-intensive businesses.

Senior executives from Air India, Tata Electronics and the group's digital businesses presented detailed updates.

The presentations focused on business performance, operating metrics, investment needs and expected profitability timelines.

Several of these businesses continue to report losses despite receiving substantial investments over recent years.

Management reportedly explained the long-term strategic rationale behind these investments, describing them as businesses that require time to mature.

Key June Meetings Could Shape Future Decisions

The discussions are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Similar presentations are likely to be made before trustees of Tata Trusts at a meeting scheduled for June 8.

Sources said that gathering could become an important platform for discussions around governance, leadership and long-term strategy.

Another Tata Sons board meeting is expected on June 12.

Industry observers believe issues such as Chandrasekaran’s possible reappointment as chairman and the future direction of Tata Sons may be discussed further.

As a result, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial for the group’s governance and strategic roadmap.