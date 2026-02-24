 Tata Sons Board To Decide Today On Chandrasekharan’s Tenure Extension As Chairman For Third Term
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Sons Board To Decide Today On Chandrasekharan’s Tenure Extension As Chairman For Third Term

Tata Sons Board To Decide Today On Chandrasekharan’s Tenure Extension As Chairman For Third Term

Tata Sons board is set to meet today with the agenda to decide on the extension of N Chandrasekharan as the company chairman for a five-year period starting in 2027. Chandrasekharan’s ongoing tenure as chairman is set to conclude in February next year. He has strong chances of getting his chairmanship extended on the back of Tata Trusts’ support

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

Tata Sons board is set to meet today with the agenda to decide on the extension of N Chandrasekharan as the company chairman for a five-year period starting in 2027.

Chandrasekharan’s ongoing tenure as chairman is set to conclude in February next year. He has strong chances of getting his chairmanship extended on the back of Tata Trusts’ support.

The trust is the principal shareholder of the Tata Group, with Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan serving as board members of Tata Sons. Other board members include Saurabh Agrawal, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George.

Read Also
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons...
article-image

Chandrasekharan’s continuity as chairman could be critical for the group as it embarks on a transformational spree across businesses, including energy, mobility, and software technology.

FPJ Shorts
ECI's 'National Round Table Conference' Underway In Delhi; First Such Meet In 27 Years
ECI's 'National Round Table Conference' Underway In Delhi; First Such Meet In 27 Years
MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At mahacet.org; Check Details On How To Apply
MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At mahacet.org; Check Details On How To Apply
Gold, Silver Prices Slide On Profit Booking & Stronger US Dollar
Gold, Silver Prices Slide On Profit Booking & Stronger US Dollar
iPhone 17e May Launch On March 4; Low-Cost MacBook & New iPads May Be Unveiled Too: 5 Devices Expected
iPhone 17e May Launch On March 4; Low-Cost MacBook & New iPads May Be Unveiled Too: 5 Devices Expected

After taking over iPhone manufacturer Wistron’s India operations and acquiring a majority stake in Pegatron’s domestic unit, the conglomerate is firming up its presence in the capital-intensive semiconductor manufacturing industry through its plants in Gujarat and Assam.

The group’s automobile arm, Tata Motors, is leading the charge in India’s adoption of electric mobility. Also, its power generation business is moving towards cleaner sources of energy.

Read Also
Tata Motors PV Sales Grow 14% To 50,519 Units In December, EVs Surge 24%
article-image

Chandrasekharan is among the most experienced executives of the group across companies. He joined the software services giant Tata Consultancy Services in 1987 as an intern, climbing the ladder to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He served in the top post from 2009 to 2017.

Since 2017, Chandrasekharan has been serving as the chairman of Tata Sons. His appointment to the top office took place after a major boardroom turmoil revolving around the then chairman Cyrus Mistry.

If Chandrasekharan’s extension gets approved, he will serve as chairman till 2032. Apart from the leadership decision, the Tata Sons board may also review major business updates.

Follow us on