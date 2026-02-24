Tata Sons Board To Decide Today On Chandrasekharan’s Tenure Extension As Chairman For Third Term

Tata Sons board is set to meet today with the agenda to decide on the extension of N Chandrasekharan as the company chairman for a five-year period starting in 2027.

Chandrasekharan’s ongoing tenure as chairman is set to conclude in February next year. He has strong chances of getting his chairmanship extended on the back of Tata Trusts’ support.

The trust is the principal shareholder of the Tata Group, with Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan serving as board members of Tata Sons. Other board members include Saurabh Agrawal, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George.

Chandrasekharan’s continuity as chairman could be critical for the group as it embarks on a transformational spree across businesses, including energy, mobility, and software technology.

After taking over iPhone manufacturer Wistron’s India operations and acquiring a majority stake in Pegatron’s domestic unit, the conglomerate is firming up its presence in the capital-intensive semiconductor manufacturing industry through its plants in Gujarat and Assam.

The group’s automobile arm, Tata Motors, is leading the charge in India’s adoption of electric mobility. Also, its power generation business is moving towards cleaner sources of energy.

Chandrasekharan is among the most experienced executives of the group across companies. He joined the software services giant Tata Consultancy Services in 1987 as an intern, climbing the ladder to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He served in the top post from 2009 to 2017.

Since 2017, Chandrasekharan has been serving as the chairman of Tata Sons. His appointment to the top office took place after a major boardroom turmoil revolving around the then chairman Cyrus Mistry.

If Chandrasekharan’s extension gets approved, he will serve as chairman till 2032. Apart from the leadership decision, the Tata Sons board may also review major business updates.