Tata Sons appoints former Turkish Airlines head Ilker Ayci as CEO, MD of Air India

Tata Sons has announced the appointment of Ilker Ayci as CEO & MD of Air India. Ayci was the chairman of Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that.

Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022, Tata Sons said in a statement.

The key appointment was finalised at the Air India board meeting on Monday, in which Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was a special invitee.

Ayci's appointment would be subject to regulatory approvals.

"Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata group where he would lead Air India into new era," said Chandrasekaran.

Tata regain ownership of Air India after 7 decades

Tatas regained ownership of Air India late last month, nearly seven decades after it lost control to the government.

A 1994 alumni of Bilkent University, after a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed a Master's Programme in International Relations from Istanbul's Marmara University in 1997, according to the statement.

“I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” said Ayci.

Govt sells national airline to Tatas

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, It was nationalised in 1953.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:58 PM IST