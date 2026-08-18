Tata Sons AGM Today: Meeting Likely To Be Adjourned Over Quorum Crisis

The Tata Group’s leadership transition could face another procedural hurdle as the Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 18 is likely to be adjourned over a quorum issue.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, is expected to convene the meeting but may be unable to proceed with its agenda unless the quorum prescribed under its Articles of Association is met.

Why Tata Sons AGM faces a quorum hurdle

The immediate problem stems from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) being unable to hold a trustees’ meeting and jointly nominate a representative with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Such a representative is required for the quorum as long as the two trusts together hold at least 40% of Tata Sons.

Read Also Tata Sons AGM On August 18 Faces Quorum Hurdle Amid Sir Ratan Tata Trust Regulatory Dispute

SRTT and SDTT currently hold around 51% of Tata Sons, while the wider Tata Trusts collectively control nearly 66% of the holding company.

SRTT has been unable to convene meetings following directions issued by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner in May. The directive came amid an inquiry into whether the number of permanent or lifetime trustees on its board complies with Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. The provision, introduced through a 2025 amendment, caps such trustees at one-fourth of a public trust’s board.

SRTT has maintained that the amendment is prospective and should not apply to appointments made before it came into force.

Under Article 86 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, at least five members must be personally present for a general meeting to constitute quorum. Article 87 provides for an adjournment if the quorum is not achieved.

Chandrasekaran succession adds to uncertainty

The potential adjournment could put several important AGM items on hold, including adoption of Tata Sons’ FY26 financial statements, dividend declaration and the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as a director retiring by rotation.

Chandrasekaran announced on August 12 that he would not seek another term as Tata Sons chairman. If the AGM is adjourned, he is expected to continue as a director until a legally valid meeting is held.

The leadership transition could also become more complicated. SDTT has already decided to constitute a selection committee for his successor, but SRTT’s inability to meet could hamper the formation of a joint selection process.

The AGM comes amid months of disagreements within the Tata Trusts over board representation, trustee appointments, the proposed Tata Sons listing and capital allocation to businesses including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.