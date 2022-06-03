Tata Projects to construct Noida International Airport

Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport. / Representative image | File Image

Tata Projects has been selected to undertake engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the new Greenfield airport coming up at Jewar-Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.

The company pipped the likes of Shapoorji, Larsen and Toubro for the contract, according to news reports.

Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport.

“Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024. We are aiming to enable, promote and strengthen all-inclusive sustainable development of aviation ecosystem in India. Noida International Airport will bolster employment generation and economic growth in the state as well as the country,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, YIAPL.

YIAPL is a 100 percent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar.

TATA Projects has a vast experience in building efficient infrastructure and some of their work includes the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, multiple stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Noida International Airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India.

The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact.

NIA will be a digital airport in India, enabling contactless travel and personalized services for families/the elderly & business travelers.

Vinayak Pai, CEO and MD Designate, TATA Projects Ltd. said, ''We shall deploy the latest technologies in its construction, while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.''

The airport will be designed and developed keeping in mind the requirements of green infrastructures like IGBC certified buildings, rainwater harvesting, zero liquid discharge sewage treatment plant, waste management facility amongst others.

The first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period, according to a press statement.