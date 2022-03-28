Tata Power, Rustomjee Group collaborate to set up EV charging infra across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Tata Power has collaborated with Rustomjee Group, real estate developer, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Under this collaboration, Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai MMR. EV owners will have the access to a 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support.

Customers can connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for all services including remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments.

The partnership will enable Rustomjee residents’ access to a uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience, it said in a statement.

This customized EV charging solutions form the infrastructure backbone for a growing EV ecosystem and provide customers access to energy-efficient options with ease.

The company through its Tata Power EZ Charge offering has already set up over 100 EV charging points in Mumbai and over 1300 charging points across the country.

Talking about the collaboration, Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, Tata Power said, "We are happy to partner with Rustomjee Group and feel our collaboration will hasten the transition to EV adoption in Mumbai. It's a step towards decarbonizing the transportation sector and making EVs more mainstream."

Haroon Siddiqui, Vice-President – Corporate Head, MEP, Rustomjee Group, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Tata Power and work towards co-creating a better future for all of us. This association is a small step towards the larger goal of a carbon-free tomorrow”.

Tata Power has been rapidly setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country, helping India adopt environment-friendly mobility. The company already has a partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. The company has deployed over 1300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience, it said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:42 PM IST