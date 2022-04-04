Tata Power Renewables commissions 300 MW solar plant in Gujarat; sets up largest single-axis solar tracker system

Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power has commissioned a 300 MW project in Dholera, Gujarat. It is India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system, it said in a press statement.

The project will generate 774 MUs annually. Along with this, it will reduce approximately 704340 MT/year of carbon emission. The installation entails 873012 nos. of Monocrystalline PV Modules. The project was commissioned well within the stipulated timeline.

Despite the various COVID-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines due to its excellent project execution capabilities and experience, the company said. Tata Power managed customized installation, basis the geographical locations and land conditions.

The total area used for the installation is 1320 Acre divided into six different plots of 220 acres each, it added. The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33 KV cable trench being submerged in water. However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location.

Pre-cast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground instead of conventional underground laying. Despite the challenges like weather, machinery, and manpower movement, the project was commissioned successfully, the statement added.

Speaking about the commissioning of the project, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said, “ Our technical expertise and project execution skills will further solidify our position in the solar EPC space and help India lead the way in renewable energy growth."

With the addition of 300 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will now be 3,400 MW with 2,468 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind. Tata Power’s total Renewable capacity is 5,020 MW including 1,620 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:39 PM IST