Tata Power Renewable Energy Commissions 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System At Asia's Largest Chengmari Tea Estate

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in India's renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of the Company, has successfully commissioned a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate, Asia's largest tea estate, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The project involving the installation of approximately 1,900 modules was completed within six-month timeframe and is expected to generate an estimated 1.5 MUs of energy annually for the Tea Estate.

Deepesh Nanda, MD & CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “TPREL takes great pride in announcing the successful commissioning of this innovative Bifacial Solar System project at Asia’s largest tea estate. The innovative Bifacial technology, capturing sunlight from both sides of the solar panels, represents a significant leap forward in enhanced clean energy generation. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, pushing the boundaries of technological excellence and environmental stewardship.”

Reduce carbon footprints

The initiative is projected to significantly reduce the region's carbon footprint, with an estimated annual decrease of 29,420 lakh tonnes of CO2, equivalent to planting 47,000 teak trees.

Renewables capacity of TPREL

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reached 9,012 MW (PPA capacity is 7,626 MW), which comprises 4,752 MW of projects in different phases of development and an operating capacity of 4,260 MW, including 3,241 MW in solar projects and 1,019 MW in wind projects.

Tata Power Company Limited shares

The shares of Tata Power Company on Monday at 12:49 pm IST were trading at Rs 381.25, up by 4.42 per cent.