Tata Power Renewable commissions 100 MW project for MSEDCL in Partur, Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), renewable energy company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned 100 MW/138MWp project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Partur, Maharashtra.

The installation is comprised of over 4,11,900 numbers of monocrystalline PV modules and is expected to reduce around 234 million tons of CO2 annually, a company statement said.

The project was executed by Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, an EPC arm of Tata Power, within the stipulated timeline of 3.5 months in 600 acres of land.

TPREL’s expert team of engineers carried out synchronized activities and mobilized the workforce within a short span to ensure timely execution of the project.

Within the first two months of the project, the team completed all the CMCS, Switchyard, and PV area's civil activities, and in the next one-and-a-half months also managed to complete AC readiness of all the blocks with 60 MWp of MMS installation and 50 MWp of module installation.

"Commissioning of MSEDCL project in such a short timeframe is a testimony to Tata Power's extraordinary project execution capabilities. It would help Maharashtra contribute to India's ambitious renewable energy ambitions by increasing the share of renewable energy in the state's overall energy mix," said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

With this addition of 100 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,620 MW with 2,688 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind.

Tata Power’s total Renewable capacity is 4,920 MW including 1,300 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.