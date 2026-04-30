Tata Power Partners Keppel To Deploy 12,100 TR Cooling Solution At Chennai Park

Tata Power Trading Company Limited, in partnership with Keppel and Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited, will deploy a 12,100 tonnes of refrigeration cooling-as-a-service system at Intellion Park in Chennai. |

Chennai: Cooling large commercial spaces just got a smarter upgrade as Tata Power and its partners move to roll out a next-generation energy solution in one of the city’s key business hubs.

Scaling Cooling Infrastructure

Tata Power Trading Company Limited, a wholly owned arm of Tata Power, has teamed up with Keppel’s Infrastructure Division and Tata Realty’s Infopark Properties to install a large-scale Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) system at Intellion Park. The project will deliver 12,100 tonnes of refrigeration capacity and is set to go live in October 2026 under a 15-year agreement. This marks a significant push toward centralized, service-based cooling in commercial real estate, replacing traditional ownership-heavy infrastructure.

Driving Energy Efficiency

The system is engineered to cut overall facility energy consumption by more than 20 percent. Spread across 25.27 acres in Chennai’s Taramani IT corridor, Intellion Park will benefit from high-efficiency equipment and lifecycle-optimized operations.

An AI- and machine learning-powered Operations Nerve Centre will handle real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, allowing dynamic adjustments that improve reliability and reduce wastage. The integration of green power further strengthens the park’s low-carbon footprint.

Leadership Signals Shift

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, indicated that rising cooling demand in India’s commercial sector is driving the need for smarter solutions. He emphasized that scalable models like CaaS can combine clean energy with advanced cooling to boost efficiency and accelerate decarbonisation.

Read Also Tata Elxsi Appoints Nalin Rana As CFO Following Gaurav Bajaj's Exit

Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO of Tata Realty, highlighted a broader transition toward performance-driven infrastructure, where service outcomes take priority over asset ownership, improving both user experience and sustainability.

Expanding Future Pipeline

The collaboration extends beyond a single project. Tata Power and Keppel are already building a pipeline of similar CaaS deployments across commercial real estate, data centres, and industrial facilities.

With Tata Realty aiming to expand its portfolio to around 30 million square feet in five years and achieve net-zero goals by 2045, such partnerships are expected to play a central role in meeting energy and sustainability targets.

As cooling demand surges in India, this project positions Cooling-as-a-Service as a scalable solution for energy-efficient infrastructure, blending technology, sustainability, and long-term cost optimization for modern commercial developments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those projected.