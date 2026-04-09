Tata Power Partners Databricks To Build AI Platform For Energy Transition Acceleration

Tata Power has partnered with Databricks to deploy an enterprise-wide data and AI platform aimed at accelerating its energy transition strategy. |

Mumbai: Tata Power is stepping deeper into digital transformation, teaming up with Databricks to build a unified data and AI platform that will reshape how it manages energy operations and customer engagement.

The company has adopted the Databricks platform across its business clusters to accelerate its data and AI journey. This move is designed to boost operational efficiency and enable faster, insight-driven decisions. By integrating data systems into a single platform, Tata Power aims to eliminate silos and create a seamless flow of information across its operations, supporting its broader transition toward cleaner and smarter energy systems.

The new platform will support a range of use cases, including intelligent grid management, advanced power planning, and improved billing and collection processes. It will also enhance renewable energy forecasting and strengthen operational performance in solar manufacturing and rooftop businesses. These capabilities are expected to streamline processes and improve responsiveness across the company’s expanding portfolio.

A key feature of the transformation is the adoption of an AI-driven interface that allows employees to interact with data using natural language queries. This enables faster access to insights, automated dashboard generation, and quicker decision-making. The platform also supports advanced analytics and real-time data processing, allowing the company to respond dynamically to changing operational conditions and market demands.

Managing Director and CEO Dr. Praveer Sinha indicated that the collaboration marks an important step in building an intelligent energy ecosystem. He highlighted the role of data and AI in improving operational agility, supporting renewable integration, and delivering more customer-focused solutions. The partnership aligns with the company’s broader strategy to modernize infrastructure while contributing to a more sustainable power sector.

The press release on page 2 highlights that the platform will unify enterprise, operational, and edge data, enabling scalable innovation across the organization. It also notes that the initiative is backed by internal expertise and a partner ecosystem to support implementation. With this collaboration, Tata Power is positioning itself to leverage data and AI as core drivers of efficiency and innovation in its transition toward a cleaner energy future.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release and may include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.