 Tata Power EV Charging Solutions To Set Up 200 Fast Charging Stations
The strategic move expands their ongoing collaboration in providing sustainable mobility solutions, with a focus on easy charging solutions for small electric commercial vehicles, the statement said.

Thursday, September 12, 2024
Tata Power Renewable Energy arm Tata Power EV Charging Solutions and Tata Motors have signed an initial pact to set up 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles in all metro cities, a statement said on Thursday.

200 charging stations under MoU

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions, under the MoU, will set up 200 fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles in all metro cities, viz., Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Tata Motors and Tata Power will provide exclusive charging tariffs for Tata Motors' electric CV owners, resulting in lower operating costs and increased profitability for its customers, the statement said.

1000 strategically located charging stations

Electric commercial vehicle users across the country will soon benefit from access to almost 1000 strategically located fast chargers, with the planned expansion of the charging network.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head, SCV&PU, Tata Motors, said in the statement, "This partnership will also explore avenues to maximise the use of renewable energy to make electric vehicle operations greener." Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy, said in the statement, "This collaboration underlines our commitment to accelerating e-mobility by providing an expansive and reliable EV charging network across India."

Tata power charging network

Tata Power has expanded its network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 1,00,000 home chargers, 5,500+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1100+ bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns.

These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc.

