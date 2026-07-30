Tata Power Begins ₹5,750 Crore 800 MW Wind & Solar Energy Project In Andhra Pradesh | PTI

New Delhi, Jul 30: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd started work on its 800 MW clean energy project, entailing an investment of Rs 5,750 crore, in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The project comprises 400 MW of wind power capacity (at Kanekallu, Ananthapuram) and 400 MW solar power capacity (at Pattikonda, Kurnool).

Project transmission and policy alignment

The project has secured 800 MW Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connectivity at the Ananthapuram II & Kurnool-4 CTUIL substations, enabling efficient evacuation of renewable power through the national transmission network. The ISTS connectivity provides a robust transmission network for efficient evacuation of power, it said.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, which seeks to encourage large-scale investments in clean energy, accelerate renewable capacity addition, and promote sustainable industrial growth within the state.

PHOTO | Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has broken ground on an 5,750-crore, 800 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh, comprising 400 MW solar and 400 MW wind capacity. The project is expected to create around 4,000 jobs and has secured 800 MW ISTS connectivity for power… pic.twitter.com/SQ1PetUrdg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

Land use and employment generation

It will require a total area of 3,462 acres, including 2,700 acres for solar installation and 760 acres for wind development.

The project will provide annual lease rental income and create approximately 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities during the project development, construction, and operational phases, the company said.

Tata Power on clean energy goals

"The groundbreaking of 800 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh marks a significant step in Tata Power’s mission to accelerate India’s clean energy transition. By integrating 400 MW of solar and 400 MW of wind capacity, the project will contribute to the development of reliable and round-the-clock renewable power, supporting the nation's growing energy needs while advancing sustainability goals," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Girish Tanti, Co-founder, Suzlon Group, said his company contributes nearly 38 per cent of its installed wind energy capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

On partnership with Tata Power, he said "Together, we have crossed the 1 GW milestone, reflecting our shared commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition and supporting Andhra Pradesh's vision of an energy-secure future."

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